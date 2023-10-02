GoDaddy Inc COO Roger Chen Sells 5,000 Shares

25 minutes ago
On October 2, 2023, Roger Chen, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GoDaddy Inc (

GDDY, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 16,125 shares over the past year and made no purchases.

GoDaddy Inc is a leading provider of internet domain registration and web hosting services. The company also offers a suite of business tools, including email marketing and search engine optimization, to help businesses establish and grow their online presence. With a market cap of $10.83 billion, GoDaddy Inc is a significant player in the internet services industry.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within GoDaddy Inc. Over the past year, there have been 38 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following chart:

1709780494511505408.png

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is complex. While insider selling can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it can also be a personal decision based on the insider's financial needs or investment strategy. In this case, the insider's consistent selling over the past year suggests a strategic decision rather than a reaction to short-term market conditions.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, GoDaddy Inc's shares were trading at $74.31, giving the company a price-earnings ratio of 35.63. This is higher than the industry median of 26.99 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, GoDaddy Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.8, based on a GF Value of $92.88. The GF Value is an estimate of the stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following chart:

1709780527730393088.png

In conclusion, while the insider's consistent selling over the past year may raise some concerns, the stock's modest undervaluation according to GuruFocus Value suggests that GoDaddy Inc may still be a good investment opportunity. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider their own financial situation before making investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
