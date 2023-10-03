Insider Sell: CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 604 Shares of HubSpot Inc

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 3, 2023, Kathryn Bueker, the Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot Inc (

HUBS, Financial), sold 604 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at HubSpot Inc, with 30 insider sells over the past year.

Kathryn Bueker has been with HubSpot Inc for several years, serving as the company's CFO. In her role, she oversees the company's financial operations and strategy. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,111 shares and has not made any purchases.

HubSpot Inc is a leading provider of inbound marketing and sales software. The company's software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors, convert leads, and close customers. These applications include social media, search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and more.

The insider's recent sell comes at a time when HubSpot Inc's shares were trading at $489.17, giving the company a market cap of $23.85 billion. Despite the insider selling, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $680.76, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

1709780526438547456.png

The insider's sell-off could be seen as a bearish signal, especially considering the overall trend of insider selling at HubSpot Inc. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price can be complex. While a high volume of insider selling can sometimes precede a drop in the stock price, this is not always the case. Other factors, such as the company's financial performance, market conditions, and industry trends, can also significantly impact the stock price.

1709780495505555456.png

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the overall trend of insider selling at HubSpot Inc may raise some eyebrows, the stock's current undervaluation and the company's strong business fundamentals suggest that there may still be potential for growth. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.