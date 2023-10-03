STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 3, 2023,

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 8,188 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the acquisition of 8,188 shares at a traded price of $9.25 per share. This action resulted in a 0.45 change in the trade, increasing

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s total holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc to 1,829,054 shares. Despite this addition, the transaction had no significant impact on the firm's portfolio, with the traded stock accounting for 10.34% of the guru's holdings.

Profile of STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm based at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm manages 53 stocks, primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors, with a total equity of $173 million. 1709780902411763712.png

Overview of Provident Bancorp Inc

Provident Bancorp Inc (

PVBC, Financial), a USA-based company, has been publicly traded since its IPO on January 8, 1999. The company provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate various types of loans and to invest in securities. The company operates as a single segment and has a market cap of $166.423 million. 1709780867968139264.png

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

As of October 5, 2023, Provident Bancorp Inc's stock price stands at $9.41. The stock's PE percentage is 0.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. However, according to GuruFocus's exclusive method, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of 18.22 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.52. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 1.73%, and its year-to-date price change ratio is 29.44%. The stock's GF Score is 72/100, suggesting average future performance potential.

Evaluation of the Stock's Potential

Provident Bancorp Inc's financial strength is ranked 4/10, with a cash to debt ratio of 3.55. The company's profitability rank is 5/10, and its growth rank is also 5/10. The stock's GF Value Rank is 8/10, and its momentum rank is 5/10. The Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating a relatively weak financial situation. The stock's Altman Z Score is 0.00, suggesting potential bankruptcy risk. However, the company's revenue growth over the past three years is 22.80%, indicating some potential for future growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. Despite the company's current financial challenges, its undervalued status and potential for future growth make it a potentially profitable investment. However, investors should keep an eye on the company's financial strength and profitability ranks, as well as its GF Score, to assess its future performance potential.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.