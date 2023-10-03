STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

On October 3, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 8,188 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the acquisition of 8,188 shares at a traded price of $9.25 per share. This action resulted in a 0.45 change in the trade, increasing STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s total holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc to 1,829,054 shares. Despite this addition, the transaction had no significant impact on the firm's portfolio, with the traded stock accounting for 10.34% of the guru's holdings.

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm based at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm manages 53 stocks, primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors, with a total equity of $173 million.

Overview of Provident Bancorp Inc

Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial), a USA-based company, has been publicly traded since its IPO on January 8, 1999. The company provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate various types of loans and to invest in securities. The company operates as a single segment and has a market cap of $166.423 million.

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

As of October 5, 2023, Provident Bancorp Inc's stock price stands at $9.41. The stock's PE percentage is 0.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. However, according to GuruFocus's exclusive method, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of 18.22 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.52. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 1.73%, and its year-to-date price change ratio is 29.44%. The stock's GF Score is 72/100, suggesting average future performance potential.

Evaluation of the Stock's Potential

Provident Bancorp Inc's financial strength is ranked 4/10, with a cash to debt ratio of 3.55. The company's profitability rank is 5/10, and its growth rank is also 5/10. The stock's GF Value Rank is 8/10, and its momentum rank is 5/10. The Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating a relatively weak financial situation. The stock's Altman Z Score is 0.00, suggesting potential bankruptcy risk. However, the company's revenue growth over the past three years is 22.80%, indicating some potential for future growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. Despite the company's current financial challenges, its undervalued status and potential for future growth make it a potentially profitable investment. However, investors should keep an eye on the company's financial strength and profitability ranks, as well as its GF Score, to assess its future performance potential.