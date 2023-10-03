On October 3, 2023, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 2,604,431 shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp ( QRHC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio) is a well-established investment firm with a focus on small-cap value investments. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued companies with strong growth potential. Despite the firm's current equity being undisclosed, it has a diverse portfolio with numerous holdings.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on October 3, 2023, with the firm adding 2,604,431 shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp to its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $7.24 each. This transaction increased the firm's holdings in QRHC by 0.34%, bringing the total shares held to 2,604,431. However, the impact of this transaction on the firm's portfolio is currently not applicable.

Overview of Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest Resource Holding Corp ( QRHC, Financial), based in the USA, is a national provider of waste and recycling services. The company caters to customers from various industry sectors, including big box retailers, automotive after-market operations, transportation, logistics, and fleet operators, among others. QRHC's services focus on the collection, processing, recycling, disposal, and tracking of waste streams and recyclables. The company operates in two segments: Product sales and other, Services. As of October 5, 2023, the company's market cap stands at $145.2 million.

Performance and Rankings of QRHC

As of the date of this article, QRHC's stock price is $7.34, with a GF Score of 74/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 4/10. The Growth Rank stands at 6/10, and the GF Value Rank is 5/10. QRHC's Momentum Rank is 10/10, indicating strong momentum in the stock's price.

QRHC's Industry and Financial Ratios

QRHC operates in the Waste Management industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -11.15 and -4.41, respectively. Over the past three years, QRHC has seen a revenue growth of 31.30%, EBITDA growth of 65.00%, and an earning growth of -326.40%.

QRHC's Momentum and Predictability

The company's RSI 5 Day is 34.68, RSI 9 Day is 42.05, and RSI 14 Day is 46.47. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 25.80, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -16.49. However, the company's predictability rank is currently not applicable.

Largest Guru Holding QRHC

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC is the largest guru holding QRHC. However, the exact share percentage held by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC is currently not disclosed.

In conclusion, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of QRHC shares is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. The transaction's impact on the stock and the guru's portfolio will be closely monitored in the coming months.