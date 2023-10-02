Insider Sell: Akero Therapeutics Inc CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 25,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago

On October 2, 2023, President and CEO Andrew Cheng of Akero Therapeutics Inc (

AKRO, Financial) sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Akero Therapeutics, which we will explore in more detail below.

Who is Andrew Cheng?

Andrew Cheng is the President and CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc. He has been with the company since its inception and has played a pivotal role in its growth and development. Cheng's leadership has been instrumental in guiding Akero Therapeutics through various stages of drug development and commercialization. His recent sale of 25,000 shares is noteworthy and warrants further analysis.

About Akero Therapeutics Inc

Akero Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, Efruxifermin, is in clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 248,295 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 25,000 shares is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Akero Therapeutics. The insider transaction history for Akero Therapeutics shows that there have been 4 insider buys in total over the past year, compared to 45 insider sells over the same timeframe.

1709871079914209280.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions at Akero Therapeutics. The high number of insider sells compared to buys could be a potential red flag for investors. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Akero Therapeutics were trading for $47.91 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $2.56 billion. The relationship between insider selling and the stock price is complex. While a high volume of insider selling can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it can also simply reflect personal financial decisions by the insiders. Therefore, investors should consider the context of the insider transactions along with other factors when making investment decisions.

In conclusion, while the recent insider selling at Akero Therapeutics warrants attention, it should be considered as part of a broader analysis of the company's financial health, business prospects, and market conditions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.