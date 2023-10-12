Decoding Weir Group PLC's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

A Comprehensive Analysis of Weir Group PLC's Dividend Payouts and Future Prospects

Weir Group PLC(

WEGRY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on 2023-11-08, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-05. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's essential to scrutinize the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Leveraging data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Weir Group PLC's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Understanding Weir Group PLC's Business Model

Weir Group PLC manufactures equipment for minerals and other industrial end markets, primarily operating through its Minerals and ESCO segments. The Minerals segment is engaged in engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology used in abrasive, high-wear mining applications. The ESCO segment provides Ground Engaging Tools (G.E.T.) for large mining machines. Predominantly operating in mining and infrastructure markets, its technology improves productivity through extended wear life, increased safety, and reduced energy consumption. The company generates maximum revenue from the Minerals segment and has a significant presence in South America.

1709872417024770048.png

A Retrospective Look at Weir Group PLC's Dividend History

Weir Group PLC has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 2021, with dividends currently distributed bi-annually. The chart below illustrates the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1709872435727171584.png

Dissecting Weir Group PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Weir Group PLC has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.74% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.08%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. However, over the past three years, Weir Group PLC's annual dividend growth rate was -18.10%. Based on Weir Group PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Weir Group PLC stock as of today is approximately 1.74%.

1709872455192936448.png

Examining Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend is best assessed by evaluating the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Weir Group PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The company's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 suggests fair profitability, with net profit reported in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Assessing Future Prospects: Growth Metrics

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must demonstrate robust growth metrics. Weir Group PLC's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 8.40% outperforms approximately 48.46% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Despite a negative dividend growth rate in the past three years, Weir Group PLC's consistent dividend payments, fair profitability, and growth metrics suggest potential for future dividend sustainability. However, investors should continue to monitor these factors closely to make informed decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.