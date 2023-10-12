Clorox Co (CLX)'s Hidden Bargain: An In-Depth Look at the 25% Margin of Safety Based on its Valuation

Unveiling the true worth of Clorox Co (CLX) in the stock market

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Clorox Co (

CLX, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -6.64% and a 3-month loss of -17.17%. Despite these figures, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 1.19, suggesting a potential undervaluation. This article seeks to analyze whether Clorox Co (CLX) is indeed modestly undervalued. Read on for a comprehensive valuation analysis.

Introduction to Clorox Co

With over a century in operation, Clorox Co (

CLX, Financial) has diversified its product offerings in the consumer products space. Their portfolio includes cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. The company's brands include Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. Approximately 85% of the company's sales are generated domestically. The current stock price stands at $123.08 per share, with a market cap of $15.20 billion. This article seeks to compare this stock price with the GF Value, an estimation of the fair value of Clorox Co (CLX).

1709939058278400000.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is our proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It's calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor considering the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Presently, Clorox Co (

CLX, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to our GF Value calculation. This suggests that the stock's long-term return is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1709939034580582400.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Clorox Co

Before investing in a company, it is crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Clorox Co's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.13, which is lower than 74.19% of the companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This gives Clorox Co a financial strength score of 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1709939085969195008.png

Profitability and Growth of Clorox Co

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Clorox Co, with a high operating margin of 11.14%, has been profitable for the past 10 years. This profitability ranks better than 76.82% of the companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, earning Clorox Co a profitability score of 8 out of 10.

Growth is a significant factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Clorox Co is 4.2%, which is lower than 58.06% of the companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -26.6%, which ranks lower than 90.12% of the companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can help evaluate its profitability. Clorox Co's ROIC of 11.96 exceeds its WACC of 5.99, indicating value creation for its shareholders.

1709939108106731520.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clorox Co (

CLX, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than 90.12% of the companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about Clorox Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.