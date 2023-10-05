ResMed (RMD): Is the Stock Significantly Undervalued? An In-Depth Analysis

Unveiling the intrinsic value of ResMed (RMD) based on its financial performance and market trends

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

As of October 05, 2023, ResMed Inc (

RMD, Financial) recorded a daily loss of 3.3% and a three-month loss of 32.57%. Despite these losses, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 6.1. This analysis aims to answer the question: Is ResMed (RMD) significantly undervalued? We invite you to delve into the following valuation analysis of ResMed (RMD).

Introducing ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial)

ResMed is a global leader in respiratory care devices, primarily providing flow generators, masks, and accessories for sleep apnea treatment. The increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea, coupled with aging populations and the rising prevalence of obesity, is driving market growth. ResMed earns approximately two-thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the rest across other regions, primarily Europe, Japan, and Australia. The company's recent focus has been on digital health, aiming to differentiate itself by providing clinical data for patients, medical care advisors, and payers in the out-of-hospital setting. ResMed's stock price currently stands at $143.13, while its GF Value is $276.73, indicating a potential undervaluation.

1709939693690290176.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is likely undervalued, and its future return will likely be higher.

ResMed (

RMD, Financial), with a market cap of $21.10 billion, appears to be significantly undervalued based on this valuation method. As such, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1709939673285001216.png

Evaluating ResMed's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. ResMed's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.14, ranking it lower than 90.26% of 832 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks ResMed's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1709939717383913472.png

Profitability and Growth of ResMed

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. ResMed has been profitable for the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 27.26%, ranking it higher than 91.3% of 828 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Furthermore, the company's growth ranks better than 63.19% of 728 companies in the same industry, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 12.2% and a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 10.4%.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, ResMed's ROIC was 17.77, while its WACC came in at 9.69.

1709939735549444096.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, ResMed (

RMD, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 53.42% of 730 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For more information about ResMed stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.