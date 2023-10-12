Unveiling Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's intrinsic value and market performance.

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (

ASR, Financial) has recently experienced a daily loss of -27.57% and a 3-month loss of -36.56%. Despite these losses, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 17.86. This begs the question, is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to delve into an in-depth valuation analysis of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) to answer this question. Read on to uncover the intrinsic value and future prospects of this company.

Company Introduction

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV operates airports in southeast Mexico. The company's segments include Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Merida, Villahermosa, Holding and Services, and others. The Cancun segment generates the maximum revenue for the company. With a stock price of $175.56, the company has a market cap of $5.30 billion. Comparing this with the GF Value of $332.62, it appears that the stock might be significantly undervalued.

1709941133817151488.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. This valuation method takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on this valuation method. The stock's current price of $175.56 per share and a market cap of $5.30 billion suggest that its future return could be higher than its business growth, given its current undervalued status.

1709941112543641600.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Financial Strength

Before investing in a company's stock, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a higher risk of permanent loss. A great way to understand a company's financial strength is by looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.1, which is better than 68.91% of 936 companies in the Transportation industry. The overall financial strength of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV is 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1709941155174547456.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins typically offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.40 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $17.86. Its operating margin of 59.25% is better than 98.73% of 947 companies in the Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's profitability as strong.

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. Growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 71.79% of 911 companies in the Transportation industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.1%, which ranks better than 62.71% of 818 companies in the Transportation industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want the ROIC to be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's ROIC is 21.82, and its WACC is 13.07.

1709941172052426752.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (

ASR, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 62.71% of 818 companies in the Transportation industry. To learn more about Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.