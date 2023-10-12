Unveiling LGI Homes (LGIH)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the Valuation of LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - A Modestly Undervalued Stock?

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The stock of LGI Homes Inc (

LGIH, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 4.3% and a three-month loss of 25.45%. Despite the recent losses, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 8.69. This article aims to answer the question: Is LGI Homes (LGIH) modestly undervalued? Let's delve into the valuation analysis of this intriguing stock.

A Snapshot of LGI Homes Inc (LGIH, Financial)

LGI Homes Inc is a leading player in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in various markets. The company offers entry-level homes, move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand, and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand. The current stock price stands at $94.36, while the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, is $118.03. This suggests that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1709941909528510464.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

With a market cap of $2.20 billion, LGI Homes (

LGIH, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued at its current price of $94.36 per share. Consequently, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1709941891375562752.png

Assessing the Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. LGI Homes has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, ranking worse than 96.23% of 106 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. This suggests a fair financial strength for LGI Homes.

1709941930537779200.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies is less risky. LGI Homes has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 10.45% that ranks better than 55.96% of 109 companies in the industry. The average annual revenue growth of LGI Homes is 10.3%, ranking better than 51.49% of 101 companies in the industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 24.6%, which ranks better than 64.52% of 93 companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Over the past 12 months, LGI Homes's ROIC was 6.22, while its WACC came in at 9.86.

1709941950251008000.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of LGI Homes (

LGIH, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 64.52% of 93 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about LGI Homes stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.