ONEOK (OKE)'s True Worth: A Complete Analysis of Its Market Value

Is ONEOK (OKE) fairly valued? An in-depth exploration of its financial strength, profitability, and growth.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ONEOK Inc (

OKE, Financial) recently recorded a daily gain of 1.29%, with a 3-month gain of 2.46%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.42. But is the stock fairly valued? This article seeks to answer that question by delving into ONEOK's valuation analysis. Keep reading to gain a comprehensive understanding of the company's intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

ONEOK Inc (

OKE, Financial) is a prominent player in the natural gas industry, providing gathering, processing, storage, and transportation services. The company also handles natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. With extensive assets in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions, ONEOK has managed to carve out a significant market presence. Comparing the stock price with the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, provides a clear snapshot of the company's value. This comparison is crucial in understanding whether the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued.

1709954159039479808.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from three factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

ONEOK (

OKE, Financial) appears to be fairly valued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value at $62.45, considering historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $62.14 per share, ONEOK has a market cap of $36.20 billion and seems to be fairly valued.

Because ONEOK is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1709954132216905728.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of ONEOK

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are great ways to understand a company's financial strength. ONEOK, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, ranks worse than 95.62% of 1028 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of ONEOK is 5 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of ONEOK is fair.

1709954187388780544.png

Profitability and Growth of ONEOK

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. ONEOK has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $19.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.42. Its operating margin is 19.22%, which ranks better than 66.36% of 981 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of ONEOK is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is an important factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of ONEOK is 26.8%, which ranks better than 80.09% of 859 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.9%, which ranks worse than 59.69% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, ONEOK's ROIC is 12.19, and its WACC is 9.54.

1709954207022317568.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of ONEOK (

OKE, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 59.69% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about ONEOK stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.