Dollar General Corp ( DG, Financial), a leading American discount retailer, operates over 19,000 stores across 47 states. The company offers a wide variety of branded and private-label products, with most items sold at everyday low prices of $5 or less. As of the latest available data, Dollar General Corp has an outstanding share count of 219.48 million. Institutional ownership stands at 165.15 million shares, constituting 75.25% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 11.38 million shares, accounting for 5.19% of the total share count.

Recent Performance and Market Cap Volatility

Dollar General Corp experienced a decline of about 1.37% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 05 2023, the stock rose by 0.03%, contrasting with its three-month return of -37.01%. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which dropped to $37.06 billion in the most recent quarter from $48.57 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Dollar General Corp's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-08-31, Dollar General Corp's institutional ownership level is 75.25%, up from institutional ownership of 70.96% as of 2023-05-31 and down from institutional ownership of 96.67% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders , the top fund managers owning chunks of Dollar General Corp's stock are Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio), with 1.1%, 0.23%, and 0.11% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Financial performance remains a cornerstone of investment decisions. Over the past three years, Dollar General Corp's Ebitda growth averaged 18.1% per year, which is better than 72.37% of 257 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 17.2% .

Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Dollar General Corp is 6.55% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 17.2% during the past three years. The EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Estimate) is projected using a combination of historical data and industry trends, factoring in company-specific elements, broader economic conditions, and anticipated market dynamics.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Dollar General Corp's insider ownership is approximately 5.19% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 4.92% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

During the past three months, Dollar General Corp had 1 insider buy transactions: Carman R Wenkoff, EVP & Chief Information Ofc bought 2,000 shares on 2023-09-29.

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Dollar General Corp's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

