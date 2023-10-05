On October 5, 2023, Aehr Test Systems ( AEHR, Financial), a global supplier of semiconductor test and production burn-in equipment, announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on August 31, 2023. The company reported a strong start to the fiscal year, with record revenue and solid non-GAAP net income marking the strongest first quarter in its history.

Financial Highlights

Aehr Test Systems ( AEHR, Financial) reported net revenue of $20.6 million for Q1 2024, a significant increase of 93% from $10.7 million in Q1 2023. GAAP net income was $4.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, up from $589,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, was $5.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in Q1 2023.

Company Commentary

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented on the company's performance, stating:

We finished the first quarter with solid revenue and non-GAAP net income, the strongest first quarter in our history, which has historically been our seasonally softest quarter. We are off to a very good start to our fiscal year and are reaffirming our expectation to grow fiscal full year revenue by at least 50% and profit by over 90% year over year."

Future Outlook

For the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, Aehr Test Systems ( AEHR, Financial) is reiterating its previously provided guidance for total revenue to be at least $100 million, representing growth of over 50% year over year, and GAAP net income of at least $28 million, representing earnings growth of greater than 90% year over year.

Conclusion

The strong financial results and positive outlook for Aehr Test Systems ( AEHR, Financial) reflect the company's continued growth and solid performance. The company's commitment to innovation and expanding its market opportunities, as well as its strong financial position, make it a compelling consideration for value investors.