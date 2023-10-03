Director Donal Mulligan Sells 1,765 Shares of Tennant Co (TNC)

On October 3, 2023, Donal Mulligan, a director at Tennant Co, sold 1,765 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 4,085 shares and made no purchases.

Donal Mulligan is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. His role as a director at Tennant Co involves providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's operations. His recent sell-off of shares could be indicative of his personal investment strategy or a reflection of his perspective on the company's future prospects.

Tennant Co, listed on the NYSE under the ticker TNC, is a leading provider of cleaning products and solutions. The company's offerings range from industrial scrubbers and sweepers to detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies. Tennant Co serves customers in various sectors, including retail, healthcare, warehousing, and government.

The insider transaction history for Tennant Co shows a clear trend towards selling. Over the past year, there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys. This could suggest that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued or that they expect its price to decrease in the future.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Tennant Co were trading at $73.94, giving the company a market cap of $1.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 15.01 is lower than both the industry median of 21.7 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Tennant Co's stock is fairly valued. With a price of $73.94 and a GuruFocus Value of $80.09, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by Donal Mulligan, along with the overall trend of insider selling at Tennant Co, could be a signal for investors to reassess their positions. However, the company's lower-than-average price-earnings ratio and its fair valuation according to the GuruFocus Value suggest that the stock may still hold potential for value investors.

