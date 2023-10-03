Director Donal Mulligan Sells 1,765 Shares of Tennant Co (TNC)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 3, 2023, Donal Mulligan, a director at Tennant Co, sold 1,765 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 4,085 shares and made no purchases.

Donal Mulligan is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. His role as a director at Tennant Co involves providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's operations. His recent sell-off of shares could be indicative of his personal investment strategy or a reflection of his perspective on the company's future prospects.

Tennant Co, listed on the NYSE under the ticker TNC, is a leading provider of cleaning products and solutions. The company's offerings range from industrial scrubbers and sweepers to detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies. Tennant Co serves customers in various sectors, including retail, healthcare, warehousing, and government.

1710203271739604992.png

The insider transaction history for Tennant Co shows a clear trend towards selling. Over the past year, there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys. This could suggest that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued or that they expect its price to decrease in the future.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Tennant Co were trading at $73.94, giving the company a market cap of $1.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 15.01 is lower than both the industry median of 21.7 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.

1710203297396162560.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Tennant Co's stock is fairly valued. With a price of $73.94 and a GuruFocus Value of $80.09, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by Donal Mulligan, along with the overall trend of insider selling at Tennant Co, could be a signal for investors to reassess their positions. However, the company's lower-than-average price-earnings ratio and its fair valuation according to the GuruFocus Value suggest that the stock may still hold potential for value investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.