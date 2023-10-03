EVP and CMO Carmen Bozic Sells 5,651 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

On October 3, 2023, Carmen Bozic, the Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (

VRTX, Financial), sold 5,651 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 16,953 shares and purchased none.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has a portfolio of multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) — a rare, life-threatening genetic disease — and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF.

The insider transaction history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 55 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be an indication of the insiders' perception of the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading for $345.28 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $91.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 27.42, which is lower than the industry median of 31.27 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $345.28 and a GuruFocus Value of $338.71, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The relationship between the insider's selling activity and the stock price suggests that the insider may believe that the stock is fairly valued at its current price. However, investors should always conduct their own analysis and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent selling activity by Carmen Bozic, coupled with the overall trend of insider selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, may suggest a cautious outlook for the company's stock. However, the stock's current valuation according to the GF Value indicates that it is fairly valued, suggesting that the stock price may not significantly change in the near future.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
