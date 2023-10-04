STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

On October 4, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 2,413 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $9.39 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in PVBC to 1,831,467 shares. This transaction represents a 0.13% change in the firm's holdings and has a 10.35% impact on its portfolio.

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm manages a portfolio of 53 stocks, with a total equity value of $173 million. Its top holdings are in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

Provident Bancorp Inc Overview

Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial), a USA-based company, has been publicly traded since January 8, 1999. The company provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate various types of loans and to invest in securities. The company operates as a single segment.

As of October 6, 2023, Provident Bancorp Inc has a market capitalization of $167.484 million and a stock price of $9.47. The company's PE percentage is currently not applicable, indicating that it is operating at a loss. However, according to GuruFocus's GF Valuation, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $18.23 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.52.

Stock Performance Analysis

Since the transaction, PVBC's stock has gained 0.85%. However, since its IPO, the stock has declined by 22.69%. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 30.26%. According to the GF-Score, the stock has a score of 72 out of 100, indicating a likely average performance in the future. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 4 out of 10, its Profitability Rank is 5 out of 10, and its Growth Rank is also 5 out of 10.

Financial Health Evaluation

Provident Bancorp Inc has a Piotroski F-Score of 4 and an Altman Z score of 0.00. The company's cash to debt ratio is 3.55, ranking it 369th in the Banks industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -12.55 and -1.56, respectively, ranking it 1428th and 1426th in the industry.

Stock's Growth Over the Years

Over the past three years, Provident Bancorp Inc has seen a revenue growth of 22.80%. However, its EBITDA and earnings growth are not applicable. The company's revenue growth ranks 105th in the industry.

Stock's Momentum

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 28.94, 35.75, and 40.71, respectively. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 55.83, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -31.46. The stock's RSI 14 Day Rank is 721, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares could potentially yield significant returns, given the stock's undervaluation according to GuruFocus's GF Valuation. However, investors should also consider the stock's average GF-Score and its current financial health. As always, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

