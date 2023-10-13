Unveiling the Dividend Performance of Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

A Comprehensive Analysis on the Company's Dividend Yield, Growth, and Sustainability

Lincoln National Corp (

LNC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on 2023-11-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-06. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates come under scrutiny. This article leverages GuruFocus data to delve into Lincoln National Corp's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Company Overview: Lincoln National Corp (LNC, Financial)

Lincoln National Corp operates in the insurance and retirement sector, offering a range of products and services. The company's operating segment includes Annuities; Retirement Plan Services; Life Insurance and Group Protection. Its product offerings primarily include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL, indexed universal life insurance (IUL), term life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

1710234172146057216.png

Lincoln National Corp's Dividend History

Since 1986, Lincoln National Corp has upheld a consistent dividend payment record, with dividends currently distributed quarterly. Furthermore, the company has increased its dividend each year since 2009, earning it the status of a dividend achiever. This accolade is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years.

1710234191972532224.png

Lincoln National Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Lincoln National Corp boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.72% each, indicating an expectation of consistent dividend payments in the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 6.00%. When extended to five years, this rate escalated to 8.30% per year. Over the past decade, Lincoln National Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at a commendable 16.50%. Consequently, based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Lincoln National Corp stock as of today is approximately 11.50%.

1710234210133868544.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend is determined by evaluating the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio offers insight into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio indicates that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unforeseen downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Lincoln National Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Lincoln National Corp's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30 suggests fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

A company must have robust growth metrics to ensure the sustainability of dividends. Lincoln National Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. Furthermore, Lincoln National Corp's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model. The company's revenue has increased by approximately 8.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 66.38% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Lincoln National Corp's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, low payout ratio, fair profitability, and robust growth metrics make it a promising prospect for investors seeking steady dividend income. However, investors should continually monitor these factors to ensure the sustainability of dividends. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.