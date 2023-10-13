Brady Corp (BRC): A Closer Look at Its Dividend Performance

An Analysis of Brady Corp's Dividend History, Yield, Growth, and Sustainability

Brady Corp( BRC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on 2023-10-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Brady Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Brady Corp Do?

Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labelling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The largest end market is the United States.

A Glimpse at Brady Corp's Dividend History

Brady Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Brady Corp has increased its dividend each year since 1986. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 37 years.

Breaking Down Brady Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Brady Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.64% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.68%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Brady Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 1.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 2.00% per year. And over the past decade, Brady Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 0.80%.

Based on Brady Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Brady Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.81%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, Brady Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.26.

Brady Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Brady Corp's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-07-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Brady Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Brady Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Brady Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 9.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 65.43% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Brady Corp's earnings increased by approximately 18.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 59.04% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 12.70%, which outperforms than approximately 59.76% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

Brady Corp's consistent dividend payment record, combined with its strong growth metrics, indicates a promising future for its dividends. The company's low payout ratio and high profitability rank further strengthen the sustainability of its dividends. However, like all investments, Brady Corp's stocks should be evaluated in the context of an investor's individual financial goals and risk tolerance.

