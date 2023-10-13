Understanding the Dividend Prospects of Glacier Bancorp Inc ( GBCI Financial)

Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) recently announced a dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on 2023-10-19, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Glacier Bancorp Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Glacier Bancorp Inc Do?

Glacier Bancorp Inc is a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services to scores of communities through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank. The bank operates a multitude of banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The bank's wide range of products and services include deposit, loans, and mortgage origination services, among others. The bank primarily serves individuals, small- to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities. Glacier's strategy emphasizes both internal growth and growth through selective acquisitions. A majority of the bank's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while a majority of its net revenue is net interest income.

A Glimpse at Glacier Bancorp Inc's Dividend History

Glacier Bancorp Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Glacier Bancorp Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Glacier Bancorp Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.46% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.46%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Glacier Bancorp Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 13.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 9.60% per year. And over the past decade, Glacier Bancorp Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 10.00%.

Based on Glacier Bancorp Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Glacier Bancorp Inc stock as of today is approximately 7.05%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Glacier Bancorp Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.53.

Glacier Bancorp Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Glacier Bancorp Inc's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Glacier Bancorp Inc's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Glacier Bancorp Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Glacier Bancorp Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 5.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 56.06% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Glacier Bancorp Inc's earnings increased by approximately 4.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 62.63% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 12.10%, underperforms than approximately 37.29% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Glacier Bancorp Inc has demonstrated a consistent dividend payment record and a fair growth outlook, which are positive signs for investors. However, its growth metrics compared to global competitors suggest there may be room for improvement. As always, investors should consider these factors in the context of their individual investment goals and risk tolerance. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

