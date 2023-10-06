On October 6, 2023, The Interpublic Group of ( IPG, Financial) reported a daily gain of 0.81%, despite a 3-month loss of 25.14%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at $2.41, raising the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article provides an in-depth valuation analysis of The Interpublic Group of (IPG), highlighting its financial strength, profitability, and growth. Read on for valuable insights into the company's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc ( IPG, Financial) is among the world's largest advertising holding companies, based on annual revenue. Offering traditional advertising services along with digital and other services such as public relations, IPG operates in over 100 countries. The company generates more than 80% of its revenue from developed regions such as the United States and Europe. As of October 6, 2023, the company's stock price is $28.58, with a market cap of $11 billion.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that provides an estimate of a stock's intrinsic value based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor considering past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the ideal fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates potential overvaluation or undervaluation. For The Interpublic Group of ( IPG, Financial), the GF Value stands at $33.16, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. It's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. The Interpublic Group of has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36, ranking it worse than 68.34% of 995 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Given this, GuruFocus ranks The Interpublic Group of's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, are generally safer investments. The Interpublic Group of has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $10.80 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.41. Its operating margin is 12.78%, ranking better than 79.71% of 1025 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of The Interpublic Group of at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders. The Interpublic Group of's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 1.9%, ranking better than 55.72% of 944 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.8%, ranking better than 56.52% of 759 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, The Interpublic Group of's ROIC was 11.75, while its WACC came in at 9.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Interpublic Group of ( IPG, Financial) shows signs of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 56.52% of 759 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. To learn more about The Interpublic Group of stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

