Decoding the Ownership and Earnings Landscape of RB Global Inc (RBA)

A comprehensive analysis of institutional and insider ownership trends, coupled with a deep-dive into earnings history and future prospects

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

RB Global Inc (

RBA, Financial), a leading auctioneer of industrial equipment, has carved a niche for itself in the global market. With over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, the company conducts over 300 auctions annually, selling $6 billion worth of equipment. This article delves into the intricacies of RB Global Inc's institutional and insider ownership, along with an analysis of its earnings.

Snapshot of Ownership and Recent Performance

RB Global Inc (

RBA, Financial) has an outstanding share count of 182.14 million, with institutional ownership accounting for 102.79 million shares or 56.43% of the total shares. Insiders hold 0.58 million shares, making up 0.32% of the share count. The company's stock value has seen a decline of approximately 2.23% over the past week. However, as of October 6, 2023, the stock rose by 0.72%, aligning with its three-month return of 9.71%.

1710310434701049856.png

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The company's institutional ownership history reveals a slight decrease over the last year, from 77.02% to 56.43%. The top fund managers owning significant portions of RB Global Inc's stock include

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.05%, 0.01%, and 0.01% of shares outstanding respectively.

1710310397703094272.png

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

RB Global Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 23.1% per year over the past three years, outperforming 70.94% of 843 companies in the Business Services industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for the company is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 29.4% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

The company's insider ownership is approximately 0.32% as of August 31, 2023, reflecting an increase from 0.28% a year ago. This indicates the growing confidence of the company's board directors and C-level employees in its operations.

1710310415994454016.png

Final Thoughts

Understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical in the ever-evolving realm of stocks. RB Global Inc's recent dip offers a case study in how major players react to market shifts, providing crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

For more insights, screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.