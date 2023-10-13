RB Global Inc ( RBA, Financial), a leading auctioneer of industrial equipment, has carved a niche for itself in the global market. With over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, the company conducts over 300 auctions annually, selling $6 billion worth of equipment. This article delves into the intricacies of RB Global Inc's institutional and insider ownership, along with an analysis of its earnings.

Snapshot of Ownership and Recent Performance

RB Global Inc ( RBA, Financial) has an outstanding share count of 182.14 million, with institutional ownership accounting for 102.79 million shares or 56.43% of the total shares. Insiders hold 0.58 million shares, making up 0.32% of the share count. The company's stock value has seen a decline of approximately 2.23% over the past week. However, as of October 6, 2023, the stock rose by 0.72%, aligning with its three-month return of 9.71%.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The company's institutional ownership history reveals a slight decrease over the last year, from 77.02% to 56.43%. The top fund managers owning significant portions of RB Global Inc's stock include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.05%, 0.01%, and 0.01% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

RB Global Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 23.1% per year over the past three years, outperforming 70.94% of 843 companies in the Business Services industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for the company is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 29.4% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

The company's insider ownership is approximately 0.32% as of August 31, 2023, reflecting an increase from 0.28% a year ago. This indicates the growing confidence of the company's board directors and C-level employees in its operations.

Final Thoughts

Understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical in the ever-evolving realm of stocks. RB Global Inc's recent dip offers a case study in how major players react to market shifts, providing crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

