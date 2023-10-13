Vertex Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 28% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Vertex Inc (

VERX, Financial), a leading provider of tax technology and services, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap currently stands at $3.65 billion, with its stock price at $24.03. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 0.30%, and over the past three months, it has seen a substantial gain of 28.01%. The GF Value of the stock is currently at $22.71, compared to its past GF Value of $23.18 three months ago. According to the GF Valuation, the stock is fairly valued currently, whereas it was modestly undervalued three months ago.

Company Overview

Vertex Inc operates in the software industry, providing tax technology and services. The company's solutions automate and integrate tax processes while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex offers both cloud-based and on-premise solutions to specific industries for every line of tax, including income, sales, consumer use, value-added, and payroll. The company's revenue is primarily derived from software subscriptions. 1710312901635473408.png

Profitability Analysis

Vertex Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 2/10. The company's Operating Margin is -3.26%, which is better than 38.53% of the 2759 companies in the same industry. The ROE is -14.13%, better than 29.8% of the 2651 companies in the same industry. The ROA is -4.45%, better than 37.98% of the 2817 companies in the same industry. The ROIC is -3.72%, better than 38.58% of the 2815 companies in the same industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 1 year of profitability, which is better than 9.78% of the 2228 companies in the same industry. 1710312921076072448.png

Growth Prospects

The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 9.80%, which is better than 54% of the 2400 companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company has been growing at a steady pace over the past three years. 1710312937823928320.png

Major Stockholders

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) are the top two holders of Vertex Inc's stock. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 228,600 shares, accounting for 0.15% of the total shares, while Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holds 71,000 shares, accounting for 0.05% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Vertex Inc operates in a competitive industry with major competitors including Olo Inc (

OLO, Financial) with a market cap of $942.854 million, Everbridge Inc (EVBG, Financial) with a market cap of $893.882 million, and Expensify Inc (EXFY, Financial) with a market cap of $244.460 million.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertex Inc has shown impressive growth over the past three months, with its stock price surging by 28.01%. The company's profitability and growth prospects, along with its competitive position in the industry, make it a stock to watch for investors. However, investors should also consider the company's current valuation and profitability metrics before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.