Elastic NV's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 25% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Elastic NV (

ESTC, Financial), a software company based in Mountain View, California, has seen a significant change in its stock price over the past week and three months. The company's stock price has decreased by 3.91% over the past week but has increased by 24.62% over the past three months. Currently, the stock is priced at $78.58 with a market cap of $7.73 billion. According to the GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is significantly undervalued with a current GF Value of $119.59. This is a decrease from the past GF Value of $174.62, indicating that the stock was also significantly undervalued three months ago.

1710313662205394944.png

Introduction to Elastic NV (ESTC, Financial)

Elastic NV operates in the software industry, focusing on search-adjacent products. Its search engine allows it to process both structured and unstructured data while gleaning insights from that data. The firm's primary focus is on enterprise search, observability, and security.

Profitability Analysis of Elastic NV (ESTC, Financial)

When it comes to profitability, Elastic NV has a Profitability Rank of 3/10, indicating a lower level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin is -14.63%, which is better than 28.85% of companies in the same industry. Its ROE is -54.30%, better than 14.33% of companies in the same industry. The ROA is -13.06%, better than 26.62% of companies in the same industry, and the ROIC is -19.57%, better than 24.19% of companies in the same industry.

1710313681524359168.png

Growth Analysis of Elastic NV (ESTC, Financial)

Elastic NV has a Growth Rank of 7/10, indicating a higher level of growth. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 27.20%, better than 82.75% of companies in the same industry. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 31.10%, better than 91.52% of companies in the same industry. The Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 18.34%, better than 75.05% of companies in the same industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -5.20%, better than 34.2% of companies in the same industry. The 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -16.80%, better than 10.99% of companies in the same industry. The EPS without NRI Growth Rate(Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 63.59%, better than 97.52% of companies in the same industry.

1710313698272215040.png

Major Holders of Elastic NV (ESTC, Financial) Stock

The major holders of Elastic NV stock include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), which holds 7.79% of shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 0.21% of shares, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 0.02% of shares.

Competitors of Elastic NV (ESTC, Financial)

Elastic NV faces competition from several companies within the same industry. These include Coupa Software Inc(

COUP, Financial), with a market cap of $6.12 billion, RingCentral Inc(RNG, Financial), with a market cap of $2.74 billion, and Procore Technologies Inc(PCOR, Financial), with a market cap of $9.57 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elastic NV has seen a significant increase in its stock price over the past three months, despite a decrease over the past week. The company's profitability rank is lower, but its growth rank is higher. Major holders of the stock include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). The company faces competition from Coupa Software Inc, RingCentral Inc, and Procore Technologies Inc. These factors should be considered by potential investors when evaluating the stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.