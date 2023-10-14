Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr

31 minutes ago
Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio with the addition of 4,863 shares in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ, Financial). The transaction took place on October 5, 2023, with the shares being acquired at a price of $10.15 each. This move has increased the firm's total holdings in BFZ to 4,562,357 shares, representing 1.21% of its portfolio and 14.97% of BFZ's total shares.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, spread across 624 stocks. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1710475458337832960.png

Details of the Transaction

The recent acquisition of BFZ shares by

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) has had a negligible impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds 4,562,357 shares in BFZ, which represents 1.21% of its total portfolio and 14.97% of BFZ's total shares. The shares were acquired at a price of $10.15 each.

Overview of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr

Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (

BFZ, Financial) is a U.S.-based closed-end management investment company. The company's primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. To achieve this, the trust invests a majority of its total assets in municipal bonds. The company, which operates in a single segment, has a market capitalization of $306.677 million. The company's stock is currently priced at $10.13, significantly undervalued according to the GF Value of $15.06.1710475440293937152.png

Analysis of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr's Stock Performance

BFZ's stock performance has been underwhelming, with a year-to-date price change ratio of -7.06%. The stock's price to GF Value is 0.67, indicating that it is significantly undervalued. The stock's GF Score is 60/100, suggesting poor future performance potential. The company's financial strength is rated 5/10, while its profitability rank is 2/10. The company's growth rank is 0/10, indicating no growth.

Evaluation of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr's Financial Health

BFZ's financial health is a cause for concern. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, suggesting average financial health. The company's ROE and ROA are -9.92 and -6.07, respectively, indicating poor profitability. The company's cash to debt ratio is not applicable, suggesting a lack of sufficient data.

Assessment of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr's Stock Momentum

BFZ's stock momentum is relatively weak, with an RSI 14 Day of 12.88 and a Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month of -5.35. The stock's RSI 14 Day Rank is 85, while its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 1103.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BFZ shares represents a strategic move to capitalize on the stock's undervalued status. However, BFZ's poor financial health and weak stock momentum may pose challenges. As always, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
