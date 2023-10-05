Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

On October 5, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm added 300,344 shares at a price of $14.53 per share, bringing its total holdings to 15,740,882 shares. This transaction represents a 1.95% change in shares and has a 0.11% impact on the firm's portfolio. The current position of ECAT in Saba Capital's portfolio stands at 5.96%, while Saba Capital holds 15.37% of ECAT's total shares.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages an equity portfolio worth $3.84 billion, with a primary focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. Saba Capital's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm currently holds 624 stocks in its portfolio.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust: A Brief Overview

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (

ECAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. Operating as a single-segment entity, ECAT has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion.

ECAT's Stock Performance and Financial Health

As of October 7, 2023, ECAT's stock price stands at $14.73, marking a year-to-date price change ratio of 8.71%. The stock's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. ECAT's financial strength is reflected in its balance sheet rank of 8/10, while its profitability rank and growth rank stand at 2/10 and 0/10, respectively.

ECAT's financial health is further demonstrated by its ROE of 13.55 and ROA of 12.30. The company's cash to debt rank of 1 indicates a strong financial position. ECAT operates in the Asset Management industry.

Implications of the Transaction

The recent transaction by

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) signifies its confidence in ECAT's potential. The addition of 300,344 shares to its portfolio could influence ECAT's stock performance positively. However, with a GF Score of 22/100, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

