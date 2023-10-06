Insider Sell: CEO, 10% Owner Robert Wiesenthal Sells 100,751 Shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE)

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago

On October 6, 2023, Robert Wiesenthal, CEO and 10% owner of Blade Air Mobility Inc (

BLDE, Financial), sold 100,751 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 426,454 shares and purchased none.

Robert Wiesenthal is a prominent figure in the aviation industry, currently serving as the CEO of Blade Air Mobility Inc. His leadership and strategic decisions have played a significant role in shaping the company's direction and growth.

Blade Air Mobility Inc is a technology-powered global air mobility platform. The company is committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (EVA), enabling lower costs and reduced carbon emissions for passengers.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised eyebrows in the investment community. Over the past year, there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys for Blade Air Mobility Inc. This trend could be indicative of the insider's sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

1710565673576431616.png

The insider's selling activity coincides with the stock's current trading price of $2.44 per share, giving the company a market cap of $179.358 million. While this is not a large cap stock, the insider's selling activity could potentially impact the stock's price and investor sentiment.

It's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. The insider may have personal financial reasons for selling the shares. However, the lack of insider buying over the past year could be a cause for concern for potential investors.

In conclusion, the insider's recent selling activity, coupled with the lack of insider buying, could be a signal for investors to exercise caution when considering an investment in Blade Air Mobility Inc. As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.