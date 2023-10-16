What's Driving Crescent Point Energy Corp's Surprising 18% Stock Rally?

2 hours ago

Over the past three months, Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG, Financial) has seen a significant surge in its stock price, with an increase of 18.12%. Despite a recent dip of 7.47% over the past week, the company's current market cap stands at $4.29 billion, with a stock price of $8.04. According to the GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is fairly valued both currently and three months ago, with a GF Value of $7.41 and a past GF Value of $7.34 respectively.

Unveiling Crescent Point Energy Corp

Crescent Point Energy Corp is a key player in the Oil & Gas industry. As an independent exploration and production company, it is primarily engaged in acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company's main revenue stream is derived from oil and gas sales. 1711383739956723712.png

Profitability Analysis

When it comes to profitability, Crescent Point Energy Corp holds a Profitability Rank of 4/10, indicating its profitability relative to other companies. The company's Operating Margin stands at 39.33%, which is better than 82.99% of other companies. Additionally, its ROE and ROA are 5.88% and 3.88% respectively, outperforming a significant percentage of other companies. The company's ROIC of 11.42% is also noteworthy. Over the past decade, Crescent Point Energy Corp has had 4 years of profitability, which is better than 41.13% of other companies. 1711383763079921664.png

Growth Prospects

Crescent Point Energy Corp's Growth Rank is 2/10, indicating its growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 9.90%, which is better than 49.18% of other companies. However, its 5-year revenue growth rate per share is only 0.60%, and the total revenue growth rate (future 3Y to 5Y estimate) is -8.98%. 1711383780482088960.png

Major Stock Holders

The top two holders of Crescent Point Energy Corp's stock are

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 565,587 shares (0.11%), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 147,638 shares (0.03%).

Competitive Landscape

In the Oil & Gas industry, Crescent Point Energy Corp faces stiff competition from PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (market cap: $4.27 billion), Enerplus Corp (market cap: $3.47 billion), and Baytex Energy Corp (market cap: $3.41 billion).

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Point Energy Corp's stock performance, profitability, and growth prospects make it a company worth watching. Despite facing competition in the Oil & Gas industry, the company's profitability and growth ranks, along with its operating margin, ROE, ROA, and ROIC, indicate a strong financial position. However, the company's future growth estimates suggest that there may be challenges ahead. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

