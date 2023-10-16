Matador Resources Co (MTDR, Financial) has experienced a significant shift in its stock performance recently. Over the past week, the company's stock price has seen a decrease of 6.79%. However, looking at the broader picture, the stock has seen an impressive increase of 10.59% over the past three months. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value stands at $63.94, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This is a shift from three months ago when the GF Value was $71.79, suggesting that the stock was modestly undervalued.

Company Overview: Matador Resources Co

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company primarily operating in the United States. The company's business model includes the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. Matador Resources Co leverages advanced technologies such as formation evaluation, 3-D seismic technology, horizontal drilling, and hydraulic fracturing to enhance the development of the basins in which it operates. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays.

Profitability Analysis

Matador Resources Co has a high Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 49.46%, which is better than 90.84% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are all higher than the majority of companies in the same industry, standing at 30.33%, 15.99%, and 20.96% respectively. Over the past 10 years, the company's profitability has been better than 68.21% of companies in the same industry.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, indicating a moderate level of growth. The 3-Year and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rates per share are 44.70% and 30.90% respectively, both of which are higher than the majority of companies in the same industry. The company's future total revenue growth rate is estimated to be 6.28%, which is better than 59.85% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is better than 94.94% of companies in the same industry.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Matador Resources Co's stock are Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio). Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 581,658 shares, accounting for 0.49% of the total shares. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holds 392,372 shares, accounting for 0.33% of the total shares. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) holds 171,745 shares, accounting for 0.14% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Matador Resources Co operates in a competitive industry with major competitors including Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial), PDC Energy Inc (PDCE, Financial), and Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI, Financial). Murphy Oil Corp has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, PDC Energy Inc has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, and Civitas Resources Inc has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion. These figures are comparable to Matador Resources Co's market capitalization of $6.89 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matador Resources Co has shown impressive growth over the past three months, despite a recent decrease in its stock price. The company's high profitability and growth prospects, along with its fair valuation, make it a compelling consideration for investors. Furthermore, the company's significant holdings by renowned investors and its competitive position in the industry further enhance its appeal. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.