Vermilion Energy Inc (VET, Financial), an international oil and gas-producing company, has seen a significant shift in its stock performance over the past three months. Despite a recent 8.41% decrease over the past week, the company's stock has surged by 10.94% over the past three months. The stock's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, indicates that it is currently fairly valued, compared to being modestly undervalued three months ago. This article will delve into the factors contributing to this performance and provide an in-depth analysis of the company's operations, profitability, growth, and competition.

Unpacking Vermilion Energy Inc

Vermilion Energy Inc operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on full-cycle exploration and production programs. The company's operations span across North America, Europe, and Australia, with a primary focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties. The majority of Vermilion's revenue is derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas, with Canada being the primary source of its revenue.

Profitability Analysis of Vermilion Energy Inc

Vermilion Energy Inc boasts a high Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 38.06%, better than 81.67% of companies in the industry. Additionally, Vermilion's ROE and ROA are 35.44% and 17.10% respectively, both outperforming a majority of companies in the industry. The company's ROIC of 11.64% is also better than 72.95% of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, Vermilion has demonstrated profitability for 7 years, better than 68.21% of companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects of Vermilion Energy Inc

Vermilion Energy Inc has a Growth Rank of 5/10, indicating moderate growth. The company's 3-Year and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rates per Share are 21.70% and 13.60% respectively, both outperforming a majority of companies in the industry. Furthermore, Vermilion's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 233.70% is better than almost all companies in the industry.

Major Holders of Vermilion Energy Inc Stock

The top three holders of Vermilion Energy Inc stock are Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.58%, 0.48%, and 0.32% of the shares respectively. Grantham holds 946,555 shares, Cohen holds 779,500 shares, and Simons holds 519,661 shares.

Competitors of Vermilion Energy Inc

Vermilion Energy Inc faces competition from several companies in the oil and gas industry. The main competitors include NuVista Energy Ltd(TSX:NVA, Financial) with a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, Parex Resources Inc(TSX:PXT, Financial) with a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, and Freehold Royalties Ltd(TSX:FRU, Financial) with a market capitalization of $1.56 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vermilion Energy Inc's stock performance, profitability, and growth prospects make it a company worth watching in the oil and gas industry. Despite recent fluctuations, the company's stock has seen a significant increase over the past three months. With a high profitability rank, impressive growth rates, and a strong market position, Vermilion Energy Inc continues to demonstrate its potential in the industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.