What's Driving Ovintiv Inc's Surprising 23% Stock Rally?

Ovintiv Inc (OVV, Financial), an independent oil and gas producer, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 22.92%, from a significantly undervalued position three months ago to a fairly valued position today, according to the GF Value. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Despite a slight dip of 4.27% over the past week, the stock's current price stands at $47.31, with a market cap of $12.91 billion.

Unpacking Ovintiv Inc's Business Model

Ovintiv Inc operates in the oil and gas industry, with key assets in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Montney, and Duvernay areas. The company reported net proven reserves of 1,348 million barrels of oil equivalent at the end of 2019. In 2020, net production averaged 543 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with a ratio of 53% oil and natural gas liquids and 47% natural gas.

Profitability Analysis

Ovintiv Inc's profitability rank stands at 7 out of 10, indicating a strong level of profitability relative to other companies in the industry. The company's operating margin of 31.74% is better than 77.09% of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE of 44.86%, ROA of 21.17%, and ROIC of 24.20% are all better than the majority of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 7 years, which is better than 68.21% of companies.

Growth Prospects

The company's growth rank is 5 out of 10, indicating moderate growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 23.30% and 11.50% respectively, which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's future 3-year to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate is 11.92%. Furthermore, the company's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 150.10%, which is better than 95.52% of companies.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Ovintiv Inc's stock are Dodge & Cox, holding 10.72% of shares, HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 2.25% of shares, and Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1.73% of shares.

Competitive Landscape

Ovintiv Inc's main competitors in the oil and gas industry are APA Corp with a market cap of $11.94 billion, Chesapeake Energy Corp with a market cap of $11.73 billion, and Texas Pacific Land Corp with a market cap of $13.73 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ovintiv Inc's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, driven by strong profitability and growth prospects. The company's strong operating margin, ROE, ROA, and ROIC, coupled with its impressive growth rates, make it a compelling investment opportunity. However, investors should also consider the competitive landscape and the company's major stock holders when making investment decisions.

