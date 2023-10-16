Equinor ASA (EQNR, Financial), a Norway-based integrated oil and gas company, has seen a significant shift in its stock performance over the past three months. Despite a 3.90% decrease over the past week, the company's stock has surged by 12.33% over the past three months, reflecting a positive market sentiment. The company's current GF Value stands at $39.32, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. This is a notable improvement from three months ago when the GF Value was $44.3, indicating that the stock was significantly undervalued. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Company Overview

Equinor ASA operates primarily on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, producing 2.0 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, with 50% being liquids. The company's operations also extend to offshore wind, solar, oil refineries, and natural gas processing, marketing, and trading. With a market cap of $95.7 billion, Equinor ASA is a significant player in the oil and gas industry.

Profitability Analysis

Equinor ASA boasts a high Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a strong level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 47.48%, better than 89.71% of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE and ROA are 49.05% and 15.95% respectively, both higher than the majority of companies in the industry. Equinor ASA's ROIC of 26.68% is also impressive, better than 91.51% of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for seven years, better than 68.21% of companies.

Growth Prospects

Equinor ASA's Growth Rank of 9/10 suggests strong growth potential. The company's 3-year and 5-year Revenue Growth Rates per Share are 39.50% and 17.70% respectively, both higher than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's future revenue growth rate is estimated to be 9.67% over the next 3 to 5 years, better than 72.59% of companies. However, the company's EPS without NRI Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is estimated to be -24.52%.

Major Stock Holders

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio) are the top three holders of Equinor ASA's stock. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) holds 372,631 shares, representing 0.01% of the company's stock. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 200,523 shares, also representing 0.01% of the company's stock. Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio) holds 27,199 shares, representing a smaller percentage of the company's stock.

Competitive Landscape

Equinor ASA faces competition from Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH, Financial), Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN, Financial), and India Fund Inc (IFN, Financial). Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a market cap of $250.603 million, Main Street Capital Corp has a market cap of $3.28 billion, and India Fund Inc has a market cap of $504.405 million. Despite the competition, Equinor ASA's market cap of $95.7 billion places it as a significant player in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor ASA's stock performance, profitability, and growth prospects make it a compelling investment. Despite recent fluctuations, the stock's 12.33% surge over the past three months and its modest undervaluation suggest potential for further growth. The company's high profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its strong operating margin, ROE, ROA, and ROIC, further underscore its investment appeal. However, investors should also consider the competitive landscape and the company's future EPS growth rate.

