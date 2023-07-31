Over the past week, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) has seen a 5.56% gain in its stock price, closing at $182.58. This upward trend extends to the past three months, with the company's stock price experiencing a significant 23.03% surge. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of CrowdStrike stands at $368.53, a slight decrease from the $374.53 recorded three months ago. Despite this, the GF Valuation indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued, a status that has remained unchanged over the past quarter.

Understanding CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, a key player in the software industry, is a cloud-based cybersecurity company that specializes in next-generation endpoint and cloud workload protection. The company's flagship offering, the Falcon platform, provides enterprises with a comprehensive solution to detect and respond to security threats targeting their IT infrastructure. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Texas, CrowdStrike went public in 2019, marking a significant milestone in its corporate journey.

Profitability Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

As of July 31, 2023, CrowdStrike's Profitability Rank stands at 4 out of 10, indicating a moderate level of profitability compared to other companies in the industry. The company's Operating Margin is -5.78%, which is better than 35.6% of the 2756 companies in the same sector. The ROE and ROA are -6.28% and -1.92% respectively, outperforming 36.44% and 43.03% of companies in the industry. The ROIC of -6.64% is better than 35.17% of the 2812 companies.

Growth Prospects of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

CrowdStrike's Growth Rank is an impressive 9 out of 10, indicating strong growth potential. The company's 3-Year and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rates per share are 43.50% and 66.20% respectively, outperforming 90.94% and 98.09% of companies in the industry. The future total revenue growth rate is estimated at 29.88%, better than 93.63% of the 502 companies. The 3-Year and 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rates are 6.30% and 0.80% respectively, outperforming 44.48% and 28.9% of companies in the industry. The future EPS without NRI Growth Rate is estimated at 32.69%, better than 88.43% of the 121 companies.

Top Holders of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Stock

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder of CrowdStrike's stock, owning 2,861,329 shares, which equates to a 1.21% share percentage. The second-largest holder is the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio), with 1,227,471 shares, representing a 0.51% share percentage. Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) holds the third position, owning 962,825 shares, which translates to a 0.41% share percentage.

Competitive Landscape of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

CrowdStrike faces stiff competition from Synopsys Inc(SNPS, Financial), Fortinet Inc(FTNT, Financial), and Block Inc(SQ, Financial), with market caps of $71.55 billion, $47.14 billion, and $26.57 billion respectively. Despite this, CrowdStrike's market cap of $43.6 billion demonstrates its strong position in the software industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has demonstrated impressive stock performance, with a significant 23.03% surge over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth ranks indicate a promising future, despite the competitive landscape. With its stock significantly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, CrowdStrike presents an attractive investment opportunity for value investors.

