Unveiling L3Harris Technologies (LHX)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth examination of L3Harris Technologies' intrinsic value, financial strength, growth, and profitability

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 9, 2023, L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX, Financial) saw a daily gain of 7.93%, despite a 3-month loss of 8.65%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.19, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article presents a comprehensive valuation analysis of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), inviting readers to delve into its financial details.

Company Introduction

L3Harris Technologies provides products for the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, or C4ISR, market. The firm produces uncrewed aerial vehicles, sensors, and avionics. It also provides military and commercial training services and maintains the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's communications infrastructure. In July 2023, L3Harris Technologies acquired Aerojet Rocketdyne, a key supplier of rocket motors to the space and defense industry. With a stock price of $176.88 and a GF Value of $244.01, the company appears to be modestly undervalued.

1711388612194467840.png

GF Value Summary

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, L3Harris Technologies (LHX, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $ 176.88 per share, L3Harris Technologies stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued.

Because L3Harris Technologies is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1711388583962607616.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. L3Harris Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which ranks worse than 94.2% of 293 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks L3Harris Technologies's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1711388638945738752.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. L3Harris Technologies has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $18 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.19. Its operating margin is 10.29%, which ranks better than 67.35% of 294 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, the profitability of L3Harris Technologies is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of L3Harris Technologies is 19.8%, which ranks better than 84.47% of 264 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 16.1%, which ranks better than 73.91% of 230 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, L3Harris Technologies's ROIC was 5.1, while its WACC came in at 8.16.

1711388657534894080.png

Conclusion

Overall, L3Harris Technologies (LHX, Financial) stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 73.91% of 230 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about L3Harris Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.