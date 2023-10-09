On October 9, 2023, Nova Ltd (NVMI, Financial) closed at $105.49, marking a daily change of -4.66% and a 3-month change of -4.3%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.27, the question arises: Is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer this question using a comprehensive analysis of Nova's valuation. We invite you to dive into this enlightening exploration of Nova's intrinsic value.

A Glimpse into Nova Ltd (NVMI, Financial)

Nova Ltd is a renowned semiconductor equipment manufacturer, providing critical metrology solutions for process control in semiconductor manufacturing. With its product range including Nova 2040, Nova 3090Next, Nova i500 and i500 Plus, Nova T500, Nova T600, Nova V2600, and HelioSense 100, the company has carved a niche for itself in the industry. Nova's primary revenue comes from Taiwan, with significant contributions from Korea, China, the United States, and Europe.

Currently, Nova's stock price stands at $105.49, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $116.41. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's intrinsic value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Nova (NVMI, Financial)'s stock appears to be fairly valued according to GuruFocus's valuation method. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $105.49 per share, Nova's stock appears to be fairly valued. As Nova is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of Nova (NVMI, Financial)

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Hence, it is critical to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is to look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Nova has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.71, which is worse than 53.32% of the 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Nova's overall financial strength at 8 out of 10, indicating that Nova's financial strength is strong.

Profitability and Growth of Nova (NVMI, Financial)

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Nova has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $550 million and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.27. Its operating margin of 25.51% is better than 88.89% of the 954 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Nova's profitability as strong.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Nova is 31.5%, which ranks better than 86.04% of the 874 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 48.7%, which ranks better than 79.77% of the 776 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Nova's return on invested capital is 21.81, and its cost of capital is 10.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Nova Ltd (NVMI, Financial) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 79.77% of the 776 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Nova stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

