Long-established in the Oil & Gas industry, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 4.34%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 9.14%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Occidental Petroleum Corp the GF Score of 69 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Occidental Petroleum Corp: A Snapshot

Occidental Petroleum Corp, with a market cap of $56.68 billion, is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. As of the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,159 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022 at a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas. The company's sales stand at $31.54 billion with an operating margin of 29.55%.

Financial Strength Analysis

Occidental Petroleum Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's Altman Z-Score is just 2.03, which is below the safe threshold of 2.99. Although this does not imply immediate danger of financial distress, the stock may face some financial struggles if the Altman Z-score drops below 1.81. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.02 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels.

Conclusion

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While Occidental Petroleum Corp has a rich history in the Oil & Gas industry, its current financial indicators suggest that it may struggle to maintain its past performance. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.