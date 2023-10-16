Long-established in the Insurance industry, National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 14.8%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 13.68%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of National Western Life Group Inc.

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned National Western Life Group Inc the GF Score of 57 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding National Western Life Group Inc's Business

With a market cap of $1.74 billion and sales of $645.73 million, National Western Life Group Inc is a global insurance company that provides insurance products for the savings, protection, and retirement needs of policyholders. The company's product portfolio includes individual whole life, universal life and term insurance plans, and annuities. The company is organized into four operating business segments based on product types and geographic marketing areas: Domestic life insurance, International life insurance, Annuities, and Acquired businesses. The annuities segment contributes roughly half of the company's revenue, and most of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.

Profitability Breakdown

National Western Life Group Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Net Margin has declined over the past five years (-14.43%), as shown by the following data: 2018: 21.17; 2019: 16.07; 2020: 13.29; 2021: 21.93; 2022: 18.11.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where National Western Life Group Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -12 per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 89.5% of 457 companies in the Insurance industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market.

Lastly, National Western Life Group Inc predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Conclusion

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While National Western Life Group Inc has a strong history in the insurance industry, its current metrics suggest that it may struggle to maintain this performance in the future. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

