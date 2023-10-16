RB Global Inc (RBA, Financial), a leading global auctioneer of industrial equipment, operates over 40 live auction sites across more than 12 countries. The company's diverse portfolio includes sales of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment, with a track record of holding over 300 auctions yearly and selling $6 billion worth of equipment.

As of the latest data, RB Global Inc has an outstanding share count of 182.14 million. The institutional ownership stands at 102.79 million shares, constituting 56.43% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 0.58 million shares, accounting for 0.32% of the total share count.

RB Global Inc experienced a decline of about 5.36% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 09, 2023, the stock rose by 0.86%, contrasting its three-month return of 12.23%. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which rose to $10.92 billion in the most recent quarter from $10.23 billion in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership Analysis

RB Global Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, RB Global Inc's institutional ownership level is 56.43%, down from 56.53% as of 2023-06-30 and down from 77.02% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of RB Global Inc's stock are Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.05%, 0.01%, and 0.01% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings Analysis: Past and Future

Over the past three years, RB Global Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 23.1% per year, which is better than 71.21% of 844 companies in the Business Services industry. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for RB Global Inc is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 29.4% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership Analysis

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. RB Global Inc's insider ownership is approximately 0.32% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 0.28% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. RB Global Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.