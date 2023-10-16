ADT Inc (ADT, Financial), a leading provider of monitored security, interactive home, and business automation in the United States and Canada, has recently experienced a dip in its stock value. With a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions, the company caters to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company's segments include Consumer and Small Business (CSB), Commercial, and Solar, with the Commercial segment generating the maximum revenue.

As of the latest available data, ADT Inc (ADT, Financial) has an outstanding share count of 921.23 million. Institutional ownership stands at 131.22 million shares, constituting 14.24% of the total shares, while insiders hold 13.97 million shares, accounting for 1.52% of the total share count.

Recent Performance and Market Capitalization

ADT Inc has experienced a decline of about 7.89% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 09 2023, the stock fell by 0%, contrasting its three-month return of 5.39%. The company's market cap also witnessed a drop, falling to $5.55 billion in the most recent quarter from $6.66 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

The income breakdown of ADT Inc is as follows:

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

ADT Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, ADT Inc's institutional ownership level is 14.24%, up from institutional ownership of 13.58% as of 2023-06-30 and up from institutional ownership of 13.82% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of ADT Inc's stock are John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), with 2.31%, 0.34%, and 0.03% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, ADT Inc's Ebitda growth averaged -7.5% per year, which is worse than 81.28% of 844 companies in the Business Services industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of -5.3%.

However, the estimated earnings growth for ADT Inc is 0% per year, higher than the earnings growth of 0% during the past three years. The EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Estimate) is projected using a combination of historical data and industry trends, factoring in company-specific elements, broader economic conditions, and anticipated market dynamics.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. ADT Inc's insider ownership is approximately 1.52% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 1.61% from a year ago, reflecting the decreased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

During the past three months, ADT Inc had 1 insider buy transactions: Wayne Thorsen, EVP, Chief Business Officer bought 5,000 shares on 2023-09-06.

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. ADT Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

