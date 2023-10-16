Matador Resources Co's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 15% Surge in Just 3 Months

2 hours ago

Matador Resources Co (MTDR, Financial), an independent energy company in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap currently stands at $7.04 billion, with a stock price of $59.11. Over the past week, the stock has gained 3.95%, and over the past three months, it has seen a substantial gain of 14.89%. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of Matador Resources Co is $63.94, down from $71.79 three months ago. However, the GF Valuation has improved from "Modestly Undervalued" three months ago to "Fairly Valued" today.

Profitability Analysis

Matador Resources Co has a high Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 49.46%, which is better than 90.84% of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are all higher than the majority of companies in the industry. The ROE is 30.33%, the ROA is 15.99%, and the ROIC is 20.96%. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 7 years, which is better than 68.21% of companies.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, indicating a moderate level of growth. The 3-Year and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rates per share are 44.70% and 30.90% respectively, both of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. The future 3-year to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate is 6.28%, which is better than 59.85% of companies. Furthermore, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 138.00%, which is better than 94.94% of companies.

Top Holders

The top three holders of Matador Resources Co's stock are

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio). Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 581,658 shares, accounting for 0.49% of the total shares. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holds 392,372 shares, accounting for 0.33% of the total shares. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) holds 171,745 shares, accounting for 0.14% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Matador Resources Co faces competition from Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial), PDC Energy Inc (PDCE, Financial), and Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI, Financial). Murphy Oil Corp has a market cap of $6.98 billion, PDC Energy Inc has a market cap of $6.43 billion, and Civitas Resources Inc has a market cap of $6.79 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matador Resources Co has shown impressive performance in recent months, with a significant surge in its stock price. The company's high profitability and moderate growth, along with its competitive standing in the industry, make it a compelling option for investors. Based on the analyzed data, the potential future performance of the stock appears promising.

