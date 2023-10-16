Why Vermilion Energy Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 11% in a Quarter: A Deep Dive

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET, Financial), an international oil and gas-producing company, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter. With a current market cap of $2.32 billion and a price of $14.2, the company's stock has gained 3.12% over the past week and 10.62% over the past three months. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of Vermilion Energy's stock performance, profitability, growth, and competition.

Stock Performance Analysis

Over the past three months, Vermilion Energy's stock has seen a substantial gain of 10.62%. The company's GF Value, a measure of a stock's intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, currently stands at $13.06, down from $15.12 three months ago. Despite this decrease, the stock's GF Valuation has improved from 'Modestly Undervalued' to 'Fairly Valued', indicating a positive market sentiment towards the company's stock.

Introduction to Vermilion Energy Inc

Vermilion Energy Inc is a prominent player in the oil and gas industry. The company engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs, focusing on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion's revenue is derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas, primarily in Canada. 1711400553054994432.png

Profitability Analysis

Vermilion Energy boasts a high Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin of 38.06% is better than 81.67% of 982 companies in the same industry. Furthermore, Vermilion's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which measure the company's profitability in relation to its equity, assets, and invested capital respectively, are all higher than the industry average. Over the past 10 years, the company has maintained profitability for 7 years, outperforming 68.21% of 953 companies. 1711400575821676544.png

Growth Analysis

Vermilion Energy's Growth Rank stands at 5/10, indicating moderate growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are better than 72.49% and 73.57% of companies in the same industry, respectively. Moreover, Vermilion's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is better than 98.12% of 692 companies, demonstrating a strong growth trajectory. 1711400592636641280.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Vermilion Energy Inc's stock are

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio). Grantham holds 946,555 shares, accounting for 0.58% of the total shares, while Cohen and Simons hold 779,500 and 519,661 shares, representing 0.48% and 0.32% of the total shares, respectively.

Competitor Analysis

Vermilion Energy Inc faces competition from several companies in the oil and gas industry. Its main competitors include NuVista Energy Ltd (TSX:NVA, Financial) with a market cap of $2.02 billion, Parex Resources Inc (TSX:PXT, Financial) with a market cap of $1.83 billion, and Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSX:FRU, Financial) with a market cap of $1.56 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vermilion Energy Inc's stock performance, profitability, and growth have been impressive over the past quarter. Despite facing stiff competition in the oil and gas industry, the company has managed to maintain a high level of profitability and growth. With a GF Valuation indicating that the stock is 'Fairly Valued', investors may want to keep a close eye on Vermilion Energy Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.