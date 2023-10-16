Why Ovintiv Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 27% in a Quarter: A Deep Dive

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Ovintiv Inc (OVV, Financial), an independent oil and gas producer, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 26.73%, from $37.71 to $47.77, boosting its market cap to $13.04 billion. Over the past week alone, the stock has gained 4.35%. This impressive performance is reflected in the company's GF Value, which currently stands at $51.96, down from $56.38 three months ago. According to GuruFocus.com's valuation, the stock is now "Fairly Valued", a significant improvement from being "Significantly Undervalued" three months ago.

Company Overview

Ovintiv Inc operates in the oil and gas industry, with key assets in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Montney, and Duvernay areas. The company reported net proven reserves of 1,348 million barrels of oil equivalent at the end of 2019. In 2020, net production averaged 543 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with a ratio of 53% oil and natural gas liquids and 47% natural gas. 1711401709663682560.png

Profitability Analysis

Ovintiv Inc's profitability is impressive, with a Profitability Rank of 7/10. This rank indicates a high level of profitability, which is better than 68.21% of companies in the industry. The company's Operating Margin of 31.74% is better than 77.09% of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE of 44.86%, ROA of 21.17%, and ROIC of 24.20% are all significantly higher than the industry average. 1711401732346478592.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank of 5/10 indicates moderate growth. However, the company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share of 23.30% and 11.50% respectively, are better than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's future revenue growth rate is expected to be 11.92% over the next 3 to 5 years, which is better than 79.54% of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate of 150.10% is significantly higher than the industry average. 1711401748976893952.png

Major Shareholders

The top three holders of Ovintiv Inc's stock are Dodge & Cox, HOTCHKIS & WILEY, and

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio). Dodge & Cox holds the largest stake with 29,360,276 shares, representing 10.72% of the company. HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds 6,152,227 shares, representing 2.25% of the company, while Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) holds 4,777,374 shares, representing 1.73% of the company.

Competitive Landscape

Ovintiv Inc faces competition from APA Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, and Texas Pacific Land Corp, which have market caps of $12 billion, $11.79 billion, and $14.04 billion respectively. Despite the competition, Ovintiv Inc's impressive profitability and growth prospects position it well in the market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ovintiv Inc's stock performance, profitability, and growth prospects make it a compelling investment. The company's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, and its profitability and growth ranks are impressive. Furthermore, the company's position in the market relative to its competitors is strong. Based on the analyzed data, the potential future performance of the stock looks promising.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.