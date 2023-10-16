Bill Nygren's Oakmark Fund 3rd-Quarter Letter

The Oakmark Fund (“the Fund”) returned -1.31% during the third quarter, 15.91% calendar year to date, and 27.84% for the fiscal year. These returns compared to the S&P 500 Total Return Index’s -3.27% in the third quarter, 13.07% for the calendar year, and 21.62% for the fiscal year. We are pleased that the Fund has outperformed despite the large headwind to value as demonstrated by the Russell 1000 Growth Index beating the Russell 1000 Value Index by 2,300 basis points year to date. Amid this backdrop, we are finding cheap stocks on traditional value metrics that we expect to drive attractive risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

Our highest contributing securities for the third quarter were ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial) and Charter Communications (CHTR, Financial), and our largest detractors were General Motors (GM, Financial) and Capital One Financial (COF, Financial). From a sector perspective, energy and communication services contributed the most to our total return for the quarter, while financials and industrials detracted the most. For the fiscal year period, the Fund’s highest contributing securities were Meta Platforms (META, Financial) and Oracle (ORCL, Financial), while the biggest detractors were Charles Schwab (SCHW, Financial) and Bank of America (BAC, Financial). Our investments within the communications services and financials sectors contributed most to our performance while no individual sector detracted more than 20 basis points from our total return over this fiscal year period. We continue to own each of the investments referenced above given their discounts to our estimate of business value.

We initiated six new holdings and eliminated three others during the third quarter. Specifically, we sold our positions in Booking Holdings (BKNG, Financial), PACCAR (PCAR, Financial) and Workday (WDAY, Financial) as each investment approached our estimate of intrinsic value. We believe our recent purchases, described below, are more attractive on a risk-adjusted return basis.

Centene Corporation

Centene (CNC, Financial) is one of the largest health insurers in the U.S. The company specializes in three major government-sponsored programs: Medicaid, Marketplace and Medicare Advantage. Each of these benefits from long-term secular tailwinds. In Medicaid, states are steadily outsourcing their programs to managed care companies, like Centene, as it helps states reduce costs and improve care quality. Indeed, Managed Medicaid penetration has increased from 25% of total Medicaid spend in 2010 to 60% today, and we expect further gains over time. In Marketplace, growth is driven by the trend toward more individuals buying health insurance. Centene holds the #1 market share in both of these programs and is well positioned to capitalize on their continued growth. The stock trades for 10x consensus 2024 EPS, but this doesn’t tell the whole story. Past missteps in Centene’s Medicare business will result in that segment losing $0.80 per share next year. We believe Centene can turn Medicare around and generate positive earnings in the next few years. This could increase EPS by more than $1 per share and reduce the P/E ratio to just 8.5x. We think that’s good value for a business that generates healthy returns on capital and is capable of growing EPS at a low double-digit rate.

Cisco Systems

Cisco (CSCO, Financial) is the leading networking solutions company. Networking equipment becomes more important as businesses modernize their IT infrastructure, and Cisco is well positioned to capture this demand given its broad portfolio and highly effective go-to-market strategy. Cisco is transitioning away from selling mainly transactional hardware and toward selling more software and subscriptions. This shift is expected to accelerate revenue growth, improve operating margins and build recurring revenue. Despite these notable business improvements, Cisco still trades near a trough valuation relative to the S&P 500 Index. More recently, Cisco announced its intention to acquire Splunk, a leader in security and observability, adding to its already strong position in the increasingly important security market. At a low-teens multiple of our estimate of normalized earnings, Cisco is trading comfortably below our estimate of intrinsic value.

Corteva Inc.

Corteva (CTVA, Financial) is a leading provider of seed and crop protection chemicals. We believe the seed and crop protection markets have sizeable barriers to entry due to the duration and magnitude of investment required to compete. Both industries require constant innovation: Farmers expect seed yield improvement each year while nature develops immunity to crop protection chemicals over time. As a result, advantages accrue to the largest players with the most R&D resources. Within this context, we believe Corteva is very well positioned. The company has scale, well-recognized brands, a loyal customer base, and a promising R&D pipeline. In addition, we see idiosyncratic opportunities for Corteva to improve its profitability over time, and we believe the current management team is executing well against this opportunity. More recently, the stock has been pressured by near-term headwinds related to inventory destocking and declining crop prices. We see this weakness as an opportunity to invest in a high-quality and defensible business at a discount to both its own historical trading multiple and private market transactions.

CVS Health

CVS (CVS, Financial) is a diversified health care conglomerate with leading positions across multiple aspects of health services. The company owns the #1 pharmacy benefit manager, #1 retail pharmacy, #1 specialty pharmacy, #3 commercial health insurer and #3 Medicare Advantage organization in the U.S. Managed care and pharmacy benefits management have proven to be good businesses over time, characterized by healthy underlying growth and excellent free cash flow generation. CVS has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 40 percentage points over the past 12 months, impacted by a cloud of company-specific and legislative concerns. While we are not dismissive of these potential risks and headwinds, we believe the market has become overly pessimistic. This created an attractive opportunity to invest in what we view as a durable, competitively advantaged and well-managed enterprise at a high-single-digit multiple of earnings.

Danaher Corporation

Danaher (DHR, Financial) is a global leader in life sciences tools and diagnostics. We are impressed by Danaher’s excellent track record of creating shareholder value through smart capital allocation and world-class operational execution. The company’s business mix has shifted dramatically in recent years following a series of transformative acquisitions and divestitures. We believe these portfolio improvements leave the company attractively positioned in some of the industry’s fastest growing, most profitable niches within life sciences. Near-term headwinds related to the pandemic are overshadowing this attractive long-term outlook, in our view. More specifically, Danaher sells diagnostic tests and critical inputs needed for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines. As Covid-19 demand has normalized, Danaher experienced sales headwinds and channel destocking, pressuring its stock price. The shares now trade at a discount to both peers and private market transactions, giving us an attractive opportunity to invest in what we view as a high-quality, resilient business at a discounted valuation.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (PSX, Financial) is an integrated downstream energy company that operates refineries, pipelines, chemical manufacturing facilities and retail fuel stations. Like most U.S.-based oil refiners, Phillips 66 is currently enjoying abnormally high margins thanks to today’s historically tight market for refined products. Given the market’s concern that current refining margins are unsustainable, Phillips 66 trades for just 7x this year’s EPS. However, unlike other refiners, the majority of Phillips 66’s intrinsic value comes from its non-refining business segments, providing a more stable base of cash flow. Even if refining margins eventually return to historical average levels, we believe we are paying a single-digit multiple of normalized earnings for a collection of advantaged midstream and downstream assets. We think this is an attractive price for a solid business where management is returning the vast majority of free cash flow to shareholders.

We take into consideration the tax efficiency of the Fund to help maximize after-tax returns. As a result, we do not anticipate paying a capital gains distribution this year.

We thank you, our fellow shareholders, for your investment in the Oakmark Fund.

