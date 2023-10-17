PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $32.36, PGT Innovations Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 23.49%, marked against a three-month change of 17.09%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that PGT Innovations Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

PGT Innovations Inc's GF Score components are as follows:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability and growth rank, and a moderate financial strength and GF value rank, GuruFocus assigned PGT Innovations Inc the GF Score of 95 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Snapshot of PGT Innovations Inc's Business

PGT Innovations Inc, with a market cap of $1.89 billion and sales of $1.49 billion, is a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant aluminum and vinyl-framed windows and doors. The company offers a broad range of fully customizable window and door products. PGT Innovations Inc distributes products through multiple channels, including window distributors, building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The products are sold through authorized dealers and distributor networks in the states of the Caribbean, Florida, Canada, and in South and Central America but the majority of its revenue is generated from Florida. The company's operating margin stands at 12.14%.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows PGT Innovations Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Furthermore, PGT Innovations Inc's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 34.86; 2019: 34.95; 2020: 36.41; 2021: 34.74; 2022: 38.25. This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit.

The Piotroski F-Score confirms PGT Innovations Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. PGT Innovations Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, PGT Innovations Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 25.2%, which outperforms better than 89.41% of 1549 companies in the Construction industry. Moreover, PGT Innovations Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 22.9, and the rate over the past five years is 14.6. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given PGT Innovations Inc's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the company's robust financial health and its potential for future growth, making it a compelling investment opportunity for value investors.

