PGT Innovations Inc is a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant aluminum and vinyl-framed windows and doors. The company offers a broad range of fully customizable window and door products. It distributes products through multiple channels, including window distributors, building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The products are sold through authorized dealers and distributor networks in the states of the Caribbean, Florida, Canada, and in South and Central America, with the majority of its revenue generated from Florida.

As of the latest available data, PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI, Financial) has an outstanding share count of 58.35 million. Institutional ownership stands at 33.23 million shares, constituting 56.94% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 4.24 million shares, accounting for 7.26% of the total share count.

Stock Performance Analysis

PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI, Financial) experienced a decline of about 20.44% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 10, 2023, the stock rose by 23.49%, contrasting with its three-month return of 17.09%. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which rose to $1.70 billion in the most recent quarter from $1.48 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

PGT Innovations Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, PGT Innovations Inc's institutional ownership level is 56.94%, down from institutional ownership of 57.15% as of 2023-06-30 and down from institutional ownership of 79.77% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders , the top fund managers owning chunks of PGT Innovations Inc's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.19%, 0.14%, and 0.04% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, PGT Innovations Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 22.9% per year, which is better than 78.36% of 1317 companies in the Construction industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 14.6%. However, the estimated earnings growth for PGT Innovations Inc is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 30.4% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. PGT Innovations Inc's insider ownership is approximately 7.26% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 6.83% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Final Remarks

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. PGT Innovations Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.