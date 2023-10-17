Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI, Financial), a frontrunner in providing high-performance server technology services, caters to a broad spectrum of markets, including cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its modular architectural approach allows the company to deliver customized solutions, which has helped it secure a significant market share in the United States, Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Overview of Ownership and Performance

As per the latest data, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI, Financial) boasts an outstanding share count of 52.91 million. Institutional investors hold 29.04 million shares, making up 55.32% of the total shares, whereas insiders account for 13.97% with 7.33 million shares.

Super Micro Computer Inc experienced a drop of about 16.49% in its stock value over the past week. However, as of Oct 10 2023, the stock rose by 8.73%, aligning with its three-month return of 16.5%. The company's market cap has seen a significant increase, rising to $13.19 billion in the most recent quarter from $5.59 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has been a subject of interest for investors looking to understand the company's ownership trends.

Income Breakdown

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Super Micro Computer Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, Super Micro Computer Inc's institutional ownership level is 55.32%, down from institutional ownership of 55.49% as of 2023-06-30 and up from institutional ownership of 52.79% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Super Micro Computer Inc's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.08%, 0.07%, and 0.07% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Super Micro Computer Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 86.9% per year, outperforming 96.72% of 1954 companies in the Hardware industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 44.4%.

However, future projections are not as promising. The estimated earnings growth for Super Micro Computer Inc is 0% per year, which is lower than the earnings growth of 92.6% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Super Micro Computer Inc's insider ownership is approximately 13.97% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 13.89% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Super Micro Computer Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

