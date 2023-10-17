Unveiling the Ownership and Earnings Dynamics of Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corp (H, Financial), a renowned operator of owned and managed properties across upscale luxury brands, has caught the attention of investors with its fluctuating stock performance and intriguing ownership patterns. As of the latest data, Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) holds an outstanding share count of 104.83 million, with institutional ownership standing at 38.70 million shares, or 36.91% of the total shares. Insiders hold 1.67 million shares, representing 1.59% of the total share count.

1711761257733877760.png

Hyatt Hotels Corp experienced a decline of about 9.55% in its stock value over the past week. However, as of Oct 10, 2023, the stock rose by 6.9%, contrasting its three-month return of -6.52%. This volatility, coupled with the rise in its market cap to $12.01 billion in the most recent quarter from $11.82 billion in the preceding one, has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Hyatt Hotels Corp's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, institutional ownership level is 36.91%, up from 36.31% as of 2023-06-30 but down from 48.34% from a year ago.

1711761218680713216.png

Among the most significant stakeholders, top fund managers owning chunks of Hyatt Hotels Corp's stock are

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), with 5.08%, 1.17%, and 0.03% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Hyatt Hotels Corp's Ebitda growth averaged -13.6% per year, which is worse than 74.92% of 602 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for Hyatt Hotels Corp is 18.9% per year, indicating a promising future.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Hyatt Hotels Corp's insider ownership is approximately 1.59% as of 2023-08-31, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

1711761236464562176.png

Final Thoughts

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Hyatt Hotels Corp's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

