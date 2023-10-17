Why Upwork Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 25% in a Quarter

Upwork Inc (UPWK, Financial), a leading player in the Business Services industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 25.06%, marking a notable gain from $11.55 to a market cap of $1.56 billion. This impressive performance is further highlighted by the stock's 4.08% gain over the past week. According to GuruFocus.com's GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, Upwork is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $28.3. This is a slight increase from the past GF Value of $27.79, indicating a consistent undervaluation of the stock.

Unpacking Upwork Inc's Business Model

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled independent professionals. The company's platform is designed for hiring and freelancing purposes, offering products such as Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. Upwork generates revenue from Talent and Clients across the USA, India, the Philippines, and the rest of the world, with a substantial income derived from providing services to Clients. The company's global presence and diverse revenue sources have contributed to its robust market performance.

Profitability Analysis

Despite its impressive stock performance, Upwork's profitability remains relatively low, with a Profitability Rank of 3/10. The company's operating margin stands at -11.87%, which is better than 13.11% of companies in the same industry. Similarly, its ROE and ROA are -10.55% and -2.76% respectively, outperforming 12.62% and 19.31% of industry peers. However, Upwork's ROIC of -43.42% is only better than 5.07% of companies, indicating a need for improvement in cash flow generation relative to capital investment.

Growth Prospects

Upwork's Growth Rank of 5/10 suggests moderate growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 20.10% and 10.80% respectively, outperforming 84.58% and 74.71% of companies in the same industry. The future 3-year to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate is 13.04%, which is better than 79.88% of companies. However, the company's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are -66.30% and -53.10% respectively, indicating a need for improvement in earnings growth.

Top Holders of Upwork Stock

The top three holders of Upwork stock are Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with a 4.92% share, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) with a 1.83% share, and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with a 0.12% share. These major stakeholders' continued investment in Upwork underscores their confidence in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

Competitive Landscape

Upwork faces stiff competition in the Business Services industry. Its main competitors include ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP, Financial) with a market cap of $1.22 billion, Kforce Inc (KFRC, Financial) with a market cap of $1.21 billion, and Korn Ferry (KFY, Financial) with a market cap of $2.59 billion. Despite the competitive landscape, Upwork's recent stock performance and growth prospects position it favorably in the market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upwork Inc's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, driven by its robust business model and diverse revenue sources. Despite its relatively low profitability, the company's growth prospects and undervaluation suggest potential for future gains. However, investors should consider the company's competitive landscape and earnings growth rates before making investment decisions.

