Robert Olstein's Q3 2023 13F Filing: Major Moves and Key Insights

1 hours ago
Generac Holdings Inc. Sees Significant Liquidation in Olstein's Latest Portfolio Update

Renowned investor

Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed his portfolio updates for Q3 2023 in a 13F filing. As the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of the Olstein Financial Alert Fund (OFALX), Olstein is recognized for his expertise in corporate financial disclosure and reporting practices. His investment strategy is rooted in a detailed analysis of a company's financial statement, focusing on financial strength and potential downside risk. This "defense first" approach aims to minimize investment errors and prioritize companies that generate more cash flow than necessary to sustain the business, avoid aggressive accounting practices, and sell at a discount to the private market value.

New Additions to the Portfolio

During Q3 2023, Olstein added a total of one stock to his portfolio:

  • The most significant addition was First Advantage Corp (FA, Financial), with 20,000 shares, accounting for 0.05% of the portfolio and a total value of $280,000.

Significant Position Increases

Olstein also increased stakes in a total of 52 stocks, including:

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL, Financial), with an additional 46,099 shares, bringing the total to 109,000 shares. This represents a significant 73.29% increase in share count, a 0.53% impact on the current portfolio, and a total value of $7,330,000.
  • Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK, Financial), with an additional 33,000 shares, bringing the total to 66,000. This represents a significant 100% increase in share count, and a total value of $5,520,000.

Major Liquidations

Olstein liquidated stakes in a total of two stocks, including:

  • Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial), with 77,500 shares, and a 0.53% impact on the portfolio.
  • Tapestry Inc (TPR, Financial) with 172,000 shares, and a 0.48% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Olstein also reduced stakes in a total of 29 stocks, including:

  • Carrier Global Corp (CARR, Financial) by 98,192 shares, resulting in a -54.55% change in shares and a -0.79% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $55.03 during the quarter and has returned 8.12% over the past 3 months and 35.48% over the past year.
  • Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO, Financial) by 39,000 shares, resulting in a -18.75% change in shares and a -0.33% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $53.95 during the quarter and has returned 5.56% over the past 3 months and 16.54% over the past year.

Portfolio Overview

As of Q3 2023, Olstein's portfolio included 100 stocks, with top holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST, Financial), Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD, Financial), The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial), ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial), and CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 10 of all the 11 industries: Industrials, Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Healthcare, Technology, Communication Services, Basic Materials, Consumer Defensive, Real Estate, and Energy.

