Oracle Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

An In-depth Look into Oracle Corp's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.4 per share, payable on 2023-10-26, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-11. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This article, using data from GuruFocus, delves into Oracle Corp's dividend performance and gauges its sustainability.

What Does Oracle Corp Do?

Oracle Corp provides database technology and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to enterprises globally. Founded in 1977, Oracle Corp pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, it serves 430,000 customers in 175 countries, backed by its workforce of 136,000 employees.

1712045465081540608.png

A Glimpse at Oracle Corp's Dividend History

Since 2009, Oracle Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, distributed quarterly. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2009, earning it the title of a dividend achiever, a recognition given to companies that have consistently increased their dividend for at least the past 14 years.

1712045488238292992.png

Breaking Down Oracle Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Oracle Corp boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.31% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.45%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Oracle Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 12.30%. This rate escalated to 13.30% per year over a five-year period and an impressive 14.40% over the past decade. Consequently, the 5-year yield on cost of Oracle Corp stock stands at approximately 2.45% as of today.

1712045513789992960.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Assessing Oracle Corp's dividend sustainability requires a look at its payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio reveals the proportion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio implies that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and potential downturns. As of 2023-08-31, Oracle Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.43.

Oracle Corp's profitability rank is 9 out of 10 as of 2023-08-31, indicating strong profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Oracle Corp's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests a promising growth trajectory compared to its competitors. Oracle Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 15.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 65.28% of global competitors. During the past three years, Oracle Corp's earnings increased by approximately -0.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 38.05% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 19.30% outperforms approximately 65.46% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Based on Oracle Corp's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, high profitability, and robust growth metrics, it is a promising prospect for investors seeking steady dividend income. However, as with all investments, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider all factors before making a decision. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.