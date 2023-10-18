Long-established in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, Inari Medical Inc (NARI, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 8.49%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 14.36%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Inari Medical Inc.

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Inari Medical Inc the GF Score of 63 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Inari Medical Inc's Business

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from Chronic Venous Disease. Its product portfolio includes ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever System product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company generates revenue from the sale of ClotTriever and FlowTriever systems directly to hospitals located in the United States. Majority of revenue is generated from FlowTriever system.

Profitability Breakdown

Inari Medical Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Inari Medical Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank.

Conclusion

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. It's crucial for investors to consider these factors when making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.